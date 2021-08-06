Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.40 billion-$18.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.00. 1,753,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.