Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Buys New Stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000. CONX makes up approximately 1.9% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,189,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth $997,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CONX by 1,591.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,123,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth $29,255,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth $39,880,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. 169,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,199. CONX Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

