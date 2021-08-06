Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Buys New Stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $16,274,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $14,985,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $13,969,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,096,000.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

DHCAU remained flat at $$10.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,656. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.