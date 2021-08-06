Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. SVF Investment makes up about 3.1% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC owned approximately 2.84% of SVF Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVFA. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,210,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,802,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,240,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

SVFA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,330. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

