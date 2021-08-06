Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 792,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 385,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 148,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $17.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

