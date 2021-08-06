Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) vs. Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Coherent and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherent -12.10% 6.24% 3.07% Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Coherent and Talis Biomedical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherent $1.23 billion 4.82 -$414.14 million $1.44 167.60 Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 24.23 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Talis Biomedical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coherent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coherent and Talis Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherent 0 6 0 0 2.00 Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Coherent currently has a consensus target price of $177.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.45%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 52.32%. Given Talis Biomedical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Coherent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Coherent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Coherent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Talis Biomedical beats Coherent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications. The ILS segment covers laser sources, sub-systems, and tools primarily used for industrial laser materials processing. The company was founded by Eugene Watson on May 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

