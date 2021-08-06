Colicity (NASDAQ:COLI) Shares Down 0.2%

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 14,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 33,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

