Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.33. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.17 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $142.04.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth $3,385,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 89,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 42,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

