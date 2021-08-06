Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CCHWF has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Care from $6.75 to $5.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.58.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

Shares of CCHWF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,746. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10. Columbia Care has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.