Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.65. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $356,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,736.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

