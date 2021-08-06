Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $301.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.65.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

