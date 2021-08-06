Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has an average rating of Buy.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

CODYY opened at $15.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $15.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.3239 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.