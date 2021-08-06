Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.01

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 33385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.
The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 112.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
