Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.01

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 33385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 112.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,180 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,035,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,784 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,797,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,121,000 after purchasing an additional 424,915 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,295,011 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.6% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

