Comparing CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) & Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CIT Group and Harleysville Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.60 -$615.30 million ($0.70) -72.51 Harleysville Financial $32.15 million 2.90 $7.11 million N/A N/A

Harleysville Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CIT Group.

Dividends

CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. CIT Group pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIT Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

CIT Group has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CIT Group and Harleysville Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 5 1 0 2.17 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

CIT Group presently has a consensus price target of $45.58, suggesting a potential downside of 10.20%. Given CIT Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Profitability

This table compares CIT Group and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group 20.29% 13.49% 1.25% Harleysville Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CIT Group beats Harleysville Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies. This segment also offers asset management, factoring, receivable management, and secured financing services; supply chain financing, leasing and equipment financing to small businesses and middle market, and railroads and shippers. The Consumer Banking segment provides checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; payment solutions; and fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines and letters of credit. In addition, it offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, direct deposit, reorder check, safe deposit box, and other services. Further, the company provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services. Additionally, it offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. The company operates six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

