Comparing NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Tuniu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,309.80 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Tuniu $69.01 million 3.55 -$200.45 million N/A N/A

NextPlay Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuniu.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NextPlay Technologies and Tuniu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Tuniu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% Tuniu -327.33% -60.74% -28.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Tuniu shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Tuniu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuniu has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tuniu beats NextPlay Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlay Technologies

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers. It also provides car rental and insurance services, as well as advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels comprising tuniu.com website; mobile platform; a call center in Nanjing; a regional call center in Suqian; and other offline retail stores in China. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

