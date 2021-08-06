Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Downgraded by TheStreet

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CODI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE CODI opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -200.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

