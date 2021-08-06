Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Downgraded by TheStreet

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CODI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
NYSE CODI opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -200.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $27.19.
About Compass Diversified
Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.
