Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Compugen were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compugen by 118.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 178,873 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Compugen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Compugen by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,219,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 85,888 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Compugen Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.