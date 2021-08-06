CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) received a €88.00 ($103.53) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.60 ($94.82).

Shares of COP opened at €74.35 ($87.47) on Friday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 1-year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €67.17. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

