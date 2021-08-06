Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 52.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,054,592.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,316 shares of company stock worth $886,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $33.14 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

