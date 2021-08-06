Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

CPSI stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $33.94. 145,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,931. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.52. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $499.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,316 shares of company stock worth $886,606 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,065,000 after purchasing an additional 95,199 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,901,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

