Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.55

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 42223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

