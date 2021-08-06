Concentrum Wealth Management Acquires New Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,936. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

