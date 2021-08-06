Concentrum Wealth Management Sells 221 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Concentrum Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 1.5% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after buying an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,492 shares of company stock worth $114,086,828. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

ZM traded down $11.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,606. The company has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

