CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

NYSE CNMD traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $129.02. The stock had a trading volume of 185,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. CONMED has a 52-week low of $69.60 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.60.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $177,475.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,043.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,764,246. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

