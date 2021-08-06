ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.19.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

