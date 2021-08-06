ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,801 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

COP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.55. 91,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,673,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

