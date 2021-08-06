Contrasting Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Retail Value and SOHO China’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $169.81 million 3.09 -$93.55 million ($4.72) -5.27 SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SOHO China has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Retail Value.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Retail Value and SOHO China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 0 1 0 3.00 SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Retail Value presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.51%. Given Retail Value’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than SOHO China.

Volatility and Risk

Retail Value has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOHO China has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.0% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Retail Value shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and SOHO China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value -48.03% -12.10% -6.04% SOHO China N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Retail Value beats SOHO China on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

