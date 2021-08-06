Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $148.91

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $148.91 and last traded at $148.64, with a volume of 15039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.19.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

