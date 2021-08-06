Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Core-Mark has raised its dividend payment by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $41.81 on Friday. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CORE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

