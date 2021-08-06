CorionX (CORX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $445,130.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. CorionX has a total market cap of $232,866.72 and approximately $445,130.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CorionX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00056157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.14 or 0.00869668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00096945 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042175 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,445,096 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.