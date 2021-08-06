Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Cargojet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.40 million.

CJT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$249.69.

CJT opened at C$184.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 862.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$159.80 and a twelve month high of C$250.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$181.19.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,385.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$911,125.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.68%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.