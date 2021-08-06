Cormark Boosts Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$735.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $67.28 EPS.

FFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$704.17.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$561.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$546.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The stock has a market cap of C$15.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$346.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$581.00.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 2,100 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$567.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,191,252.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,683 shares in the company, valued at C$23,645,236.13.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

