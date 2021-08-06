Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Shares Gap Down to $16.71

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $14.41. Cornerstone Building Brands shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 18,766 shares changing hands.

CNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,573,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after buying an additional 1,448,391 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 1,055,702 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,272,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.