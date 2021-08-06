Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Raymond James

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.89. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,866 shares of company stock worth $511,098. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 367,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $5,404,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.