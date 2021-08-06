Corra.Finance (CORA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $37,002.00

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $10.06 or 0.00023646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $15.08 million and $37,002.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00121029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00146277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,640.98 or 1.00266144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.94 or 0.00811102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

