Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ (CRVS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 million, a PE ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,714 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,714 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,037,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.