CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.49 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.060 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Truist dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $86.40. 17,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $95.28. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.78, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

