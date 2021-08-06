Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $420.00.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $440.88. The company had a trading volume of 85,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.38. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $443.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 602,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $226,915,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

