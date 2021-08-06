Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $455.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COST. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $420.00.

Shares of COST traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $440.62. 80,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,632. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.38. The firm has a market cap of $194.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $443.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,986 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,524,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $4,296,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

