COTI (COTI) Trading Up 31.1% Over Last 7 Days

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $111.85 million and approximately $34.84 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COTI has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00121029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00146277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,640.98 or 1.00266144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.94 or 0.00811102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

