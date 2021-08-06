Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. decreased their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coupang has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $1,625,549,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

