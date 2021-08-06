Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. 102,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,142. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.13.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.