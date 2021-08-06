Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases 1,318 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWMC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 942.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWMC traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.50. 191,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,984. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.74. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $95.22.

