Courage Miller Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.91. 6,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

