Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 791 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGIB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGIB stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $61.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.