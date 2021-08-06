Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €82.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on 1COV. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €54.36 ($63.95) on Friday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.40.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

