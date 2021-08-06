Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €82.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.31 ($79.19).

Shares of 1COV opened at €54.36 ($63.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €55.40. Covestro has a 12 month low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

