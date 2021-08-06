Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.81. The stock had a trading volume of 209,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,819. The company has a market capitalization of $202.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.25. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

