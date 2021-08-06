Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1,435.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 15.2% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 128,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 34,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 746,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,185,029. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $251.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $45.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

