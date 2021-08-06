Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $441.94. The company had a trading volume of 116,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,632. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $443.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

